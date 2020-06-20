All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 700 North Sedgwick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
700 North Sedgwick Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

700 North Sedgwick Street

700 N Sedgwick St · (920) 475-9668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 N Sedgwick St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2239 · Avail. now

$2,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Elegant hardwood flooring, designer pendant lighting and customer cabinetry, full size W/D, granite countertops and GE stainless steel appliances, indoor spa featuring jacuzzi pool, steam room, sauna and private massage room, fitness center with cardio and weightlifting equipment, state-of-the-art movie theater with oversized screen and stadium-style leather seating, business center with conference table, WiFi and printing, private, climate controlled wine lockers and tasing room, adjacent to 14,000 sq. feet park.

Mae Birtch | Real Estate Consultant | Downtown Apartment Company LLC | Phone: 920-475-9668

My services are entirely FREE to you. I'm here to help find your perfect apartment and have access to over 180 buildings! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/700-n-sedgwick-st-chicago-il-60654-usa/cf5b6bd2-e535-40bb-b908-7d0000116377

(RLNE5807178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 North Sedgwick Street have any available units?
700 North Sedgwick Street has a unit available for $2,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 North Sedgwick Street have?
Some of 700 North Sedgwick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 North Sedgwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
700 North Sedgwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 North Sedgwick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 North Sedgwick Street is pet friendly.
Does 700 North Sedgwick Street offer parking?
Yes, 700 North Sedgwick Street does offer parking.
Does 700 North Sedgwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 North Sedgwick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 North Sedgwick Street have a pool?
Yes, 700 North Sedgwick Street has a pool.
Does 700 North Sedgwick Street have accessible units?
No, 700 North Sedgwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 700 North Sedgwick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 North Sedgwick Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 North Sedgwick Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60637
Pangea 5504 S Wabash Avenue
5504 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60606
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity