5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard

5512 S Hyde Park Blvd · (773) 993-1728
Location

5512 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid, Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space to make your home. Large windows gathering light illuminate the interior and give natural ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available, and nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service, make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Gated parking: $100/month; Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have any available units?
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have?
Some of 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 S. Hyde Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
