Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman guest suite internet access package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Located at 360 West Hubbard in the dynamic and prestigious River North neighborhood and steps from the Iconic East Bank Club, Hubbard Place is the newest luxury rental residence with exceptional views of the city. Over-sized windows and rich grey Eligna oak flooring create an urban chic aesthetic, with private balconies perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a relaxing evening. Hubbard Place offers inspired amenities including a social-friendly Club Room, fully loaded Entertainment Lounge, over-the-top Fitness Center, deluxe Media Theater, rooftop pool and indoor Whirlpool spa. With high-speed everything and pet-friendly residences, you will enjoy modern luxury and impeccable service. Experience the difference at Hubbard Place with 29,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space where you can relax at the pool or cook your favorite meal at the outdoor kitchen with friends and family.