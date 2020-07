Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access accessible elevator courtyard key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

At Coeval, you'll discover refined, crisp design and effortless apartments. We offer a well-appointed mix of studio, one and two bedroom apartments. Feel at home in a modern space that takes your life to new heights with hand-selected amenities that focus on your comfort and well-being. Devoted to human experience and elevating your quality of life - thoughtful, intuitive and creative living awaits. This is South Loop living, redefined. At Coeval, life is simply seamless.