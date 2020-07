Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry fireplace oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill dog park pool table yoga

We began with the goal to create a place that’s special. By focusing on thousands of little details, we’ve created something big: an entirely new way to live in Streeterville. Open the door to any one of our residences and the first thing you'll see is the view... the shimmering lake, the breathtaking city, the cerulean sky. Now, take another look and you'll see something even more amazing: details that have been pored over to ensure both timeless beauty and ultimate comfort. Welcome to 465 North Park.



A thousand details, one amazing place. Refined apartments now leasing.