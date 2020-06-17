All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:09 AM

626 South Clark

626 South Clark Street · (312) 348-5798
Location

626 South Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops -Balcony in All Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Pool/Hot Tub -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 South Clark have any available units?
626 South Clark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 South Clark have?
Some of 626 South Clark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 South Clark currently offering any rent specials?
626 South Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 South Clark pet-friendly?
No, 626 South Clark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 626 South Clark offer parking?
Yes, 626 South Clark does offer parking.
Does 626 South Clark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 South Clark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 South Clark have a pool?
Yes, 626 South Clark has a pool.
Does 626 South Clark have accessible units?
No, 626 South Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 626 South Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 South Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
