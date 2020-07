Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bike storage cats allowed on-site laundry

Explore this quintessential courtyard walk-up in Chicago’s historic Buena Park Neighborhood, home to the most beautiful lakeside mansions and Georgian architecture. Just blocks from Wrigleyville, the lakefront and Montrose Harbor; you’ll have easy access to public transportation and lifestyle conveniences.



Park Shores offers spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with renovated kitchens and hardwood floors.