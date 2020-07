Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room on-site laundry cats allowed

Located in the bustling Lakeview East neighborhood, some of the areas best restaurants, theaters, nightlife, shopping and public transportation are just steps from your front door – making this one of Chicago's most desirable locations. Make sure to take advantage of the nearby lakefront, running trails and public parks.



Melrose Shores offers studio and one-bedroom apartments with individual balconies and spacious floor plans.