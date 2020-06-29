628 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657 Lakeview
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 630R-G · Avail. now
$1,550
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 628RO2N · Avail. Aug 1
$1,895
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft
Unit 634R-1N · Avail. Aug 1
$2,295
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 843 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 628 W. Roscoe Apt..
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
gym
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
All units at the 628-34 W. Roscoe building have: - Washer dryer in unit - Updated kitchen and baths - Central air / gas forced heat - Porch space - Only 2 blocks to 2 El stops - Close to Lincoln avenue, shopping, night life, grocery store & gym - Professional management company with over 50 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit Corner of Roscoe & Broadway Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have any available units?
628 W. Roscoe Apt. has 3 units available starting at $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have?
Some of 628 W. Roscoe Apt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W. Roscoe Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
628 W. Roscoe Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W. Roscoe Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. offers parking.
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have a pool?
No, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have accessible units?
No, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W. Roscoe Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 W. Roscoe Apt. has units with dishwashers.