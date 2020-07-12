102 Apartments for rent in The Loop, Chicago, IL

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 12:23pm
43 Units Available
The Shoreham at Lakeshore East
400 E South Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,532
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,671
1224 sqft
Units are luxurious with ceramic tile flooring, maple cabinetry and plush wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has rooftop pool, on-site preschool and dry cleaners. Conveniently located close to Lake Shore East Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
75 Units Available
The Tides at Lakeshore East
360 E South Water St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,710
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1245 sqft
Rooftop swimming pool and sundeck, with views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago Skyline. Upgraded contemporary kitchens feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washers/dryers, and private patios/balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
28 Units Available
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,056
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1132 sqft
Luxury lofts featuring hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, balconies and granite counters. Located in the South Loop, just blocks from Michigan Avenue. Pet-friendly complex with gym. Close to dining at Yang and Kai Sushi.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
45 Units Available
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed as an office building by famed architect, Daniel Burnham, the Fisher Building completed construction in 1896 and remains an integral part of Chicago architectural history to this day.
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
39 Units Available
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,455
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1183 sqft
Located in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Apartments come with amenities like in-unit laundry, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The community is pet-friendly and offers on-site yoga and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
41 Units Available
AMLI Lofts
850 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,639
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,939
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1197 sqft
Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments feature modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Near The Loop, Central Business District, and multiple universities. Steps to rail, bus lines.
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
30 E Roosevelt
30 East Roosevelt, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,415
1 Bedroom
$1,474
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 E Roosevelt in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
66 Units Available
215 West Apartments
215 W Washington St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,565
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1106 sqft
Great location in the heart of the theater and financial district, close to the Washington/Wells L stop. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
16 Units Available
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,630
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1103 sqft
Apartment sits just off Lower East Randolph Street, close to transit stations and the United Building. Units feature new carpet, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,685
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1352 sqft
High-rise community overlooking the Chicago River. Stunning views and outstanding on-site amenities including valet, gym, guest suites and bike storage. Updated interiors with extra storage, walk-in closets and modern appliances. Garages, doorman and elevator on-site.
126 Units Available
$
126 Units Available
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,560
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
1297 sqft
The Cooper is Southbanks first residential highrise, located on the South Branch of the Chicago River. Inspired by our citys relentless creative energy, The Cooper offers modern residences with a unique perspective on living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,859
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1449 sqft
Residences at Printers RowPrinters Row is at the heart of historic downtown Chicago. Rare works, literary classics and university texts are found at long-established storefronts that epitomize the underlying foothold of this neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
90 Units Available
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,465
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1325 sqft
Located in Lakeshore East, North Harbor Tower's desirable location places the city at your doorstep. Our 360 degree views of Chicago, Lake Michigan and access to all the Near East Side action will provide you with the ultimate Chicago experience.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
49 Units Available
200 Squared
210 N. Wells, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,575
691 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1326 sqft
Enjoy modern style and breathtaking views at 200 Squared! 200 Squared is located at 210 N. Wells Chicago, IL and is managed by Lincoln Property Residential.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
58 Units Available
Eleven Thirty
1130 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,350
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,642
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,508
1150 sqft
Apartments with lake and city views. 24-hour door attendant and 24-hour laundry center available. Complimentary bike storage. Coffee and tea service available. Minutes from Field Museum of Natural History, Adler Planetarium, and Lake Michigan.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
53 Units Available
OneEleven
111 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,823
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1213 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago by the river. Stylish apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
777 South State
2 E 8th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,630
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1608 sqft
Our apartments in the heart of the South Loop feature newly upgraded interiors and fully renovated amenities. Come check out Chicago’s best deal, at this unbeatable location, with the amenities that make you feel like a rockstar.
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
$
58 Units Available
Essex on the Park
808 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,840
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1176 sqft
The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,520
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
935 sqft
Located in the heart of Chicago near the waterfront. This charming community is within a 1930's era building. On-site garage, gym and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Bike storage provided. Modern interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
231 Units Available
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,523
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,042
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,793
1173 sqft
Elegant apartments in Chicago's South Loop, Alta Grand Central blends thoughtful design with elegant Chicago charm.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
33 Units Available
73 E Lake St
73 E Lake St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,998
693 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1113 sqft
Enjoy comfortable living in your apartment home that includes a suite of impressive finishes such as GE stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood flooring, Kohler fixtures, a built-in wine rack, and abundant closet space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
82 Units Available
Alta Roosevelt
801 S Financial Pl, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,671
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,957
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,063
1200 sqft
A contemporary community with an outdoor living rooftop, multi-screen theater and bar area, and a lobby coffee lounge. Just minutes from the business district and area restaurants. Expansive windows.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,334
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1137 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this comfortable community offers balconies, dishwashers, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, bamboo floors throughout and high-quality, chef's kitchens for your cooking delight.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Millennium Park Plaza
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,675
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Welcome home to luxury living on Michigan Avenue.
The Loop
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in the Loop

Renting a place here is a competitive process. Because it's in one of the most sought-after locales in the city, landlords and management companies can afford to be picky. You'll likely need good references, ample income and excellent credit or a qualified co-signer to find an apartment in the Loop. The good news is that you have a lot of rental property options. This is a fast-paced, crowded urban area, so you won't find many detached single-family rental homes outside of the very southern tip of the loop. However, row houses and high rises are plentiful.

###Loop Neighborhoods

Chicago is similar to a Russian Doll, with small enclaves nestled inside of the individual areas in the city. Somehow, the Loop manages to fit four distinct neighborhoods in only 1.5 square miles.

New Eastside: Enclosed by Michigan Avenue, Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago River, the New Eastside features high-end condos and apartments. These are some of the priciest properties in the city. Much of the new development is here, and the skyline is dominated by high rises. In addition to traditional apartments, you can find short-term serviced apartments in the New Eastside as well. This district also contains much of the Loop's restaurants and entertainment venues.

Printer's Row: This area includes the Chicago River to the west, Polk Street to the south, and Congress Parkway to the north. Printer's Row features older properties from the late 1800s to early 1900s. As the name implies, it was once the city's location for publishing and printing houses. Nowadays, the commercial buildings have been converted into residential space, and loft apartments are the most common type of housing available.

South Loop: South Loop has become one of the fastest-growing areas of the city. It covers the area from Congress Parkway to around 26th street. Much of the factory and warehouse space as well as the vacant land that occupied the rail yards is now being developed as residential lofts, townhomes and high-rise apartments. You can find most of the Loop's detached single family homes, including 3 bedroom houses for rent, at the southern end of this region.

Historic Michigan Boulevard District: The Historic Michigan Boulevard District lies on Michigan Avenue between Randolph and 11th Streets. This area is more commercial than residential, but you can still snag a high-end condo or loft apartment rental around here.

Living in the Loop

Like most downtown areas, the Loop is highly walkable and anything you could ever need is probably within a few blocks. You can also take advantage of Chicago's public transportation system, which runs throughout the Loop. The Pedway provides pedestrians with five miles of tunnels and covered overpasses that connect the entire area, so you don't have to brave Chicago's infamous wind when you're hoofing it around town.

Residents in the Loop will never want for things to do. As far as entertainment, shopping on State Street, music at the Lyric Opera and Chicago Symphony Orchestra, performances at the Joffrey Ballet, and plays at the Goodman Theater are all available in the Loop. Cyclists will appreciate the bike paths that run along the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Finally, Grand Park on the lakefront offers open recreational space, free summer concerts, and the annual Taste of Chicago festival.

