6115 North Winthrop Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

6115 North Winthrop Ave.

6115 North Winthrop Avenue · (773) 893-0916
Location

6115 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
e-payments
key fob access
Apartment Features: Modern Espresso Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Room with Top Floor Courtyard View Exposed Brick Dining/Office Area Renovated Bathroom Dark Wood Flooring Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting High Ceilings Back Porch Sitting Area Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay Bike Parking Reserved Gated Parking Nearby Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Access New Weather Efficient Exterior windows Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line, Buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have any available units?
6115 North Winthrop Ave. has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have?
Some of 6115 North Winthrop Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 North Winthrop Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6115 North Winthrop Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 North Winthrop Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have a pool?
No, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 North Winthrop Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 North Winthrop Ave. has units with dishwashers.
