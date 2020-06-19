6115 North Winthrop Ave.

Amenities

Apartment Features: Modern Espresso Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Spacious Living Room with Top Floor Courtyard View Exposed Brick Dining/Office Area Renovated Bathroom Dark Wood Flooring Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting High Ceilings Back Porch Sitting Area Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features 24 HR Fitness Room 24 HR Laundry Room with Mobile Pay Bike Parking Reserved Gated Parking Nearby Front Door Intercom with Key Fob Access New Weather Efficient Exterior windows Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife, Parks & Beaches Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line, Buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease