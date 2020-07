Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly elevator garage 24hr maintenance cc payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

You can have it all at 3130 North Lake Shore Drive! Enjoy stunning city and lake views from this lakefront high-rise building. 3130 North Lake Shore Drive features a brand new fitness center, business center with free Wi-Fi and printing, an onsite laundry facility, personal storage space, bicycle storage, and assigned covered parking. A convenience mart, hair salon, and dry cleaner are on site. Cats and dogs (under 40 pounds!) are welcome at 3130 N Lake Shore Drive.