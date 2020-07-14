5452 S Ellis

Amenities

Resting on a quiet corner, this classic Hyde Park edifice stands as a testament to the areas rich architectural tradition. The red brick and limestone typical of the Arts and Crafts Movement provides a clean contrast to the recessed, arched Romanesque entryways. Windows line the buildings exterior, offering abundant morning light. A short walk takes you to the University of Chicago, while Lake Michigan and public transportation to the city are less than a mile away.