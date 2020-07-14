All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

5452 S Ellis

5452 S Ellis Ave · (773) 796-4853
Location

5452 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5452 S Ellis.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bike storage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
Resting on a quiet corner, this classic Hyde Park edifice stands as a testament to the areas rich architectural tradition. The red brick and limestone typical of the Arts and Crafts Movement provides a clean contrast to the recessed, arched Romanesque entryways. Windows line the buildings exterior, offering abundant morning light. A short walk takes you to the University of Chicago, while Lake Michigan and public transportation to the city are less than a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5452 S Ellis have any available units?
5452 S Ellis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5452 S Ellis have?
Some of 5452 S Ellis's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5452 S Ellis currently offering any rent specials?
5452 S Ellis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5452 S Ellis pet-friendly?
Yes, 5452 S Ellis is pet friendly.
Does 5452 S Ellis offer parking?
No, 5452 S Ellis does not offer parking.
Does 5452 S Ellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5452 S Ellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5452 S Ellis have a pool?
No, 5452 S Ellis does not have a pool.
Does 5452 S Ellis have accessible units?
No, 5452 S Ellis does not have accessible units.
Does 5452 S Ellis have units with dishwashers?
No, 5452 S Ellis does not have units with dishwashers.
