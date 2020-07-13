Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bike storage

Situated on one of Chicago's historic tree-lined boulevards, Drexel Terrace was designed in the early 20th century as a stately manor combining classical and contemporary architectural styles of its era. From the picturesque boulevard, you'll step up the romantic Greek Revival staircase, past the Grecian urns, into the newly renovated entry with its marble and mahogany trim and Tiffany style wall sconces and chandeliers. The property's features include a spacious, private back yard with parking, and close proximity to public transportation.