Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

Drexel Terrace

5043 S Drexel Ave · (773) 906-4042
Location

5043 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drexel Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
Situated on one of Chicago's historic tree-lined boulevards, Drexel Terrace was designed in the early 20th century as a stately manor combining classical and contemporary architectural styles of its era. From the picturesque boulevard, you'll step up the romantic Greek Revival staircase, past the Grecian urns, into the newly renovated entry with its marble and mahogany trim and Tiffany style wall sconces and chandeliers. The property's features include a spacious, private back yard with parking, and close proximity to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month or $35/month flat fee
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Drexel Terrace have any available units?
Drexel Terrace has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Drexel Terrace have?
Some of Drexel Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drexel Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Drexel Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drexel Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Drexel Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Drexel Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Drexel Terrace offers parking.
Does Drexel Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Drexel Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Drexel Terrace have a pool?
No, Drexel Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Drexel Terrace have accessible units?
No, Drexel Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Drexel Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drexel Terrace has units with dishwashers.
