248 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL📍
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 20
The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.
Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Moving to Norridge is like moving to Chicago -- a little, peaceful piece of the big city. To enjoy your piece, get ready to find rental properties in the beautiful suburban village of Norridge, Illinois. You'll find many fine housing options to discover here. Norridge has a number of apartment homes such as furnished apartments, many the studio for rent, as well as townhouses and a single-family homes for rent. You should be sure that you give yourself some time to find a place in Norridge, though -- a month or so would be best. Rental properties can go quite quickly here, and demand is high. So be smart and savvy -- explore the compact area on foot or in your car, looking for rental signs. Check the Chicago Tribune and community papers, and look at online listings. Don't be shy about talking about your search at neighborhood hangouts, like the local coffee house. And when you are ready to rent, make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require today: your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
Living in Norridge allows you to enjoy all the comforts of the big city with the feel of a close-knit, small town. This island within a city is certainly no desert.
Village Center: This centrally located neighborhood is on the east side of the borough, and is an excellent place to find a number of apartments to rent. You'll find restaurants and businesses here, too. Residents love having easy access to the Ridgemoor Country Club, Edgebrook Golf Course, and the scenic LaBagh Woods for hiking and exploring nature thrillingly near the big city!
North Cumberland Avenue / West Ainslie Street: Located at the northern end of Norridge, this small neighborhood is a good place to find a number of single-family homes and new and remodeled apartments. Residents enjoy close proximity to Cook County Forest Preserve, and the Frank Bobrytzke Forest. Tree lovers, move right in.
Norridge is a lively community with much for visitors and residents alike to do and see throughout the year. Norridge's own Harlem Irving Plaza is home to over 140 retail stores and brings in so much business that the community actually lowered property taxes in the 1990s. It is also a great place to grab a bite to eat.
Norridge is also adjacent to the Schiller Woods North Recreation Area and Park, which is the perfect spot for biking, hiking, and picnicking. The Catherine Chevalier Woods is another great spot to relax outdoors, or visit the connecting Des Plaines River. This is one part of the Chicago area where hiking boots and walking sticks can easily take precedence over designer heels.