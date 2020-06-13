Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:06 PM

248 Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5100 N Leonard Dr Apt 1B
5100 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
1BR/1BTH condo across from Forest Preserve on River Rd. This property is close to I-90, blue line, bus and health club. Parking is included. No pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3728141)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7549 W. Bell Ave. 3C
7549 West Belle Plaine Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Large 2BR, lots of closets, ss appliances, pets ok - Property Id: 289702 Spacious 2 BR, 1BA, great location, bordering Evanston and Chicago. Lots of closets, modern kitchen, dinning room and bath. SS appliances. Neutral colors. Location: 7549 W.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4932 North Leonard Drive
4932 Leonard Drive, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Great Norridge location. Corner unit 1 BR condo with walk in closet w/organizer. All updated unit with hardwood floors, new kitchen & bath w/granite counters & maple cabinets. 2 parking spaces & lots of storage w/laundry in building.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4319 North Ozanam Avenue
4319 Ozanam Avenue, Norridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3500 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL AND NEWER MASSIVE AND EXTRA WIDE BRICK HOME ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE LINED STREET. IT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS, 3.1 BATHS WITH SIMPLE, PERFECT ARCHITECTURE AND SETTING. OPTIMAL USE OF SPACE AND ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHT. FINEST FINISHES.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, great school district. Water utility service is included. 3-month lease with option to renew.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5029 North East River Road
5029 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Very close to I-90, Blue Line, CTA, O'Hare, Rosemont Entertainment District, Casino, and Forest Preserve across the street! Completely updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with parking included! Hardwood Flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
8265 West LAWRENCE Avenue
8265 West Lawrence Avenue, Norridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH LARGE CLOSETS AND NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BIRCH WOOD CABINET KITCHEN DINETTE. LARGE TABLE SPACE FOR EATING AREA OFF KITCHEN.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norridge
1 Unit Available
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Norridge
1 Unit Available
5105 North East River Road - 1L, Section 1
5105 N East River Rd, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Renovated and Modern! Garden apartment, fully remodeled with New Cabinets, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Flooring, New Bathroom with shower tile surround, New light fixtures including ceiling fan, fresh paint, New A/C.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
O'Hare
108 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8424 W Catalpa Unit 101
8424 West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath near Blue Line station and Ohare Airport - 1st floor upgraded unit with 2 large bedrooms & 2 baths. Large Kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Hardwood floors everywhere. Washer & dryer in the building. Close to O'Hare Airport.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
4514 North NEWLAND Avenue
4514 Newland Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This home has already been rented on a month-to-month basis.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
7237 West Addison Street
7237 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Come check out this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo for rent with 2 parking spaces! This condo has gleaming hardwood floors throughout along with floor to ceiling windows in the dining room area and attractive lighting all the way

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
5310 North CHESTER Avenue
5310 North Chester Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5310 North CHESTER Avenue in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dunning
1 Unit Available
3308 North Ozark Avenue
3308 North Ozark Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$700
400 sqft
Bright top floor unit with yard access. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in Dunning. Walking distance to many shops and eateries. Quiet residential street with ample parking. Tenant pays Electric and Gas, hot water included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Norwood Park
1 Unit Available
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8411 West Berwyn Avenue
8411 West Berwyn Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
Huge 3 bedrooms + a large den (sun room), with 1 full bath & 1 half bath on a very nice & quiet street. Very clean unit with large bedrooms & plenty of closets. Enjoy a large shared backyard, perfect for grilling & relaxing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

Last updated April 10 at 04:24am
Harwood Heights
1 Unit Available
6958 West Gunnison Street
6958 West Gunnison Street, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
900 sqft
Bright, well maintained, very large first floor apartment. Very large living room nice big kitchen with plenty of cabinets and separate dining area. Both bedrooms are very good size with plenty of closet space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Norridge
Norridge is often referred to as the "Island Within A City," because it is surrounded completely on all sides by the major metropolitan hub of Chicago, Illinois. A history book also called Island Within A City was penned by the well regarded author Tom McGowen about this stellar spot.

The community of Norridge is a village located in the county of Cook, Illinois. At the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was at about 14,500 residents. Norridge village and its nearby neighbor to the east, Harwood Heights form together a section of the city of Chicago. Both communities are in fact entirely surrounded by Chicago and all the major amenities, from art museums to fine dining, that the grand city offers. Norridge acquired its name through the suggestion of one of its residents. A woman by the name of Mrs. Link thought to combine the Nor from Norwood Park Township and Ridge from the adjacent suburb of Park Ridge. You could say she linked the two.

Having trouble with Craigslist Norridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Town

Moving to Norridge is like moving to Chicago -- a little, peaceful piece of the big city. To enjoy your piece, get ready to find rental properties in the beautiful suburban village of Norridge, Illinois. You'll find many fine housing options to discover here. Norridge has a number of apartment homes such as furnished apartments, many the studio for rent, as well as townhouses and a single-family homes for rent. You should be sure that you give yourself some time to find a place in Norridge, though -- a month or so would be best. Rental properties can go quite quickly here, and demand is high. So be smart and savvy -- explore the compact area on foot or in your car, looking for rental signs. Check the Chicago Tribune and community papers, and look at online listings. Don't be shy about talking about your search at neighborhood hangouts, like the local coffee house. And when you are ready to rent, make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords require today: your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods

Living in Norridge allows you to enjoy all the comforts of the big city with the feel of a close-knit, small town. This island within a city is certainly no desert.

Village Center: This centrally located neighborhood is on the east side of the borough, and is an excellent place to find a number of apartments to rent. You'll find restaurants and businesses here, too. Residents love having easy access to the Ridgemoor Country Club, Edgebrook Golf Course, and the scenic LaBagh Woods for hiking and exploring nature thrillingly near the big city!

North Cumberland Avenue / West Ainslie Street: Located at the northern end of Norridge, this small neighborhood is a good place to find a number of single-family homes and new and remodeled apartments. Residents enjoy close proximity to Cook County Forest Preserve, and the Frank Bobrytzke Forest. Tree lovers, move right in.

Life in Norridge !(https: / / mail.google.com / mail / u / 0 / images / cleardot.gif)

Norridge is a lively community with much for visitors and residents alike to do and see throughout the year. Norridge's own Harlem Irving Plaza is home to over 140 retail stores and brings in so much business that the community actually lowered property taxes in the 1990s. It is also a great place to grab a bite to eat.

Norridge is also adjacent to the Schiller Woods North Recreation Area and Park, which is the perfect spot for biking, hiking, and picnicking. The Catherine Chevalier Woods is another great spot to relax outdoors, or visit the connecting Des Plaines River. This is one part of the Chicago area where hiking boots and walking sticks can easily take precedence over designer heels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Norridge?
The average rent price for Norridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,620.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Norridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Norridge area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Norridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Norridge from include Chicago, Naperville, Evanston, Waukegan, and Arlington Heights.

