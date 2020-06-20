469 W Chicago Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub

Available 07/22/20 STUNNING 2 bed in River North! - Property Id: 286636



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment



STUNNING 2 bedroom w/ hardwood floors throughout, patio and laundry in unit.

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, business center, outdoor pool and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #129

