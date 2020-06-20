All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 469 W Chicago Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
469 W Chicago Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

469 W Chicago Ave

469 W Chicago Ave · (224) 358-5626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

469 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3600 · Avail. Jul 22

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
Available 07/22/20 STUNNING 2 bed in River North! - Property Id: 286636

My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment

STUNNING 2 bedroom w/ hardwood floors throughout, patio and laundry in unit.
~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~

Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, business center, outdoor pool and much more!

Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant
Phone: 224-358-5626
Downtown Apartment Company
Listing #129
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286636
Property Id 286636

(RLNE5804564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 W Chicago Ave have any available units?
469 W Chicago Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 W Chicago Ave have?
Some of 469 W Chicago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 W Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
469 W Chicago Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 W Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 469 W Chicago Ave is pet friendly.
Does 469 W Chicago Ave offer parking?
No, 469 W Chicago Ave does not offer parking.
Does 469 W Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 W Chicago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 W Chicago Ave have a pool?
Yes, 469 W Chicago Ave has a pool.
Does 469 W Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 469 W Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 469 W Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 469 W Chicago Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 469 W Chicago Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Lake Park Crescent
1061 E 41st Pl
Chicago, IL 60653
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
5355-5361 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5355 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Regents Park
5035 South East End Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity