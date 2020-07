Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse elevator fire pit gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage yoga cats allowed community garden dog park game room nest technology pool table

Well-designed living spaces featuring a mix of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. EMME is pursuing a LEED Gold Certification with the United States Green Building Council and is designed to perform approximately 38% better than a comparable building. Locally-made materials are featured throughout the building, including handmade tile from a Chicago artisan in the rooftop lounge. The Roof Crop is an urban farm located in Chicago, IL. Using a comprehensive green-roof system developed by Omni Ecosystems, The Roof Crop grows clean, responsibly grown produce and delivers it with minimal environmental impact. Please call our leasing office for more details.