Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2519-27 N Lincoln

2519 North Lincoln Avenue · (773) 796-4462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2519 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2527-E3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2525-D2 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 2525-D3 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2519-A3 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Unit 2521-B3 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 2519-A4 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1510 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2519-27 N Lincoln.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
cats allowed
This building is located in the heart of Lincoln Park at the corner of Lincoln & Lill.

It features 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, ranging from classic vintage ones with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces, to newly renovated ones with all modern upgrades including in-unit laundry.

All units have:

Large closets
Access to a communal laundry room
Updated windows
Central air / gas forced heat
Assigned building engineer

This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is less than a 10-minute walk away, and Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) bus stops are even closer.

The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.
Some notable locations within walking distance are:

Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
DePaul University
Lou Malnati’s
Apollo Theater
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Lincol

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519-27 N Lincoln have any available units?
2519-27 N Lincoln has 6 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2519-27 N Lincoln have?
Some of 2519-27 N Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519-27 N Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
2519-27 N Lincoln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519-27 N Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519-27 N Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 2519-27 N Lincoln offer parking?
No, 2519-27 N Lincoln does not offer parking.
Does 2519-27 N Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519-27 N Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519-27 N Lincoln have a pool?
No, 2519-27 N Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 2519-27 N Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 2519-27 N Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 2519-27 N Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2519-27 N Lincoln has units with dishwashers.
