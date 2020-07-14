2519-27 N Lincoln

Amenities
This building is located in the heart of Lincoln Park at the corner of Lincoln & Lill.
It features 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, ranging from classic vintage ones with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces, to newly renovated ones with all modern upgrades including in-unit laundry.
All units have:
Large closets
Access to a communal laundry room
Updated windows
Central air / gas forced heat
Assigned building engineer
This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is less than a 10-minute walk away, and Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) bus stops are even closer.
The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.
Some notable locations within walking distance are:
Diversey Harbor
Lincoln Park Zoo
Lincoln Park Conservatory
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
DePaul University
Lou Malnati’s
Apollo Theater
Green City Market, a year-round farmers market
Lincol