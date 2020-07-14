2519-27 N Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities on-site laundry media room cats allowed

This building is located in the heart of Lincoln Park at the corner of Lincoln & Lill.



It features 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartments, ranging from classic vintage ones with tiki hut kitchens and decorative fireplaces, to newly renovated ones with all modern upgrades including in-unit laundry.



All units have:



Large closets

Access to a communal laundry room

Updated windows

Central air / gas forced heat

Assigned building engineer



This building can be easily accessed via the CTA; The Fullerton Red/Brown/Purple line station is less than a 10-minute walk away, and Fullerton (#74), Halsted (#8) and Sedgwick (#37) bus stops are even closer.



The neighborhood has a lively night life, ample shops, various restaurants, and nearby gyms.

Some notable locations within walking distance are:



Diversey Harbor

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Conservatory

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

DePaul University

Lou Malnati’s

Apollo Theater

Green City Market, a year-round farmers market

Lincol