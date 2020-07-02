All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

1133 N. Dearborn

Open Now until 6pm
1133 N Dearborn St · (312) 273-6154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“up to 1 month free through 7/15”
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

1133 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 905 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 908 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1708 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 15+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2502 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,784

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Unit 906 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,823

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1133 N. Dearborn.

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
bike storage
business center
cc payments
conference room
doorman
e-payments
google fiber
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Stunning, impressive, lively, and enjoyable are some of the words we've heard being used to describe 1133 North Dearborn, with its many superb features. With an incredible rooftop pool, two separate sundecks, private balconies, and spacious apartments for its residents, you could understand why those words are so easily thrown around. Fortunately for you, those amenities only scratch the surface, because an updated fitness room, business center with free Wi-Fi/printing, valet dry cleaner's, heated assigned parking as well as guest parking, and conference party room round out the other perks making tenants happy to live at this incredible location.

For those wanting even more out of their home, the Gold Coast area will be an added draw to this already notable building. With every convenience and opportunity for entertainment near this address, the only thing you will likely need to worry about is gaining more minutes in your day to accommodate your new in-demand social schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $235.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 N. Dearborn have any available units?
1133 N. Dearborn has 36 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 N. Dearborn have?
Some of 1133 N. Dearborn's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 N. Dearborn currently offering any rent specials?
1133 N. Dearborn is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 1133 N. Dearborn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 N. Dearborn is pet friendly.
Does 1133 N. Dearborn offer parking?
Yes, 1133 N. Dearborn offers parking.
Does 1133 N. Dearborn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 N. Dearborn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 N. Dearborn have a pool?
Yes, 1133 N. Dearborn has a pool.
Does 1133 N. Dearborn have accessible units?
No, 1133 N. Dearborn does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 N. Dearborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 N. Dearborn has units with dishwashers.
