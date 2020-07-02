1133 N. Dearborn

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub extra storage recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool internet access cats allowed garage on-site laundry 24hr concierge bike storage business center cc payments conference room doorman e-payments google fiber guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Stunning, impressive, lively, and enjoyable are some of the words we've heard being used to describe 1133 North Dearborn, with its many superb features. With an incredible rooftop pool, two separate sundecks, private balconies, and spacious apartments for its residents, you could understand why those words are so easily thrown around. Fortunately for you, those amenities only scratch the surface, because an updated fitness room, business center with free Wi-Fi/printing, valet dry cleaner's, heated assigned parking as well as guest parking, and conference party room round out the other perks making tenants happy to live at this incredible location.



For those wanting even more out of their home, the Gold Coast area will be an added draw to this already notable building. With every convenience and opportunity for entertainment near this address, the only thing you will likely need to worry about is gaining more minutes in your day to accommodate your new in-demand social schedule.