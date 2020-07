Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest suite internet access package receiving valet service accessible elevator pool 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal playground smoke-free community

What do you want to do tonight? The simple question holds such anticipation, especially here at Presidential Towers, where you can get just about anywhere on foot. With a Fitness Formula Club, a relaxing sundeck, and several restaurants in the building, the options are endless. So go ahead, live life on your terms. Schedule a tour of our apartments in Chicago near the West Loop today!