Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

4610 South DREXEL Boulevard

4610 South Drexel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4610 South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60653
Kenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Don't miss this amazing opportunity to lease an elegant & quiet 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in a boutique elevator building in the historic Kenwood neighborhood on the leafy Drexel Boulevard. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including an electric range, 42" cherry cabinets and granite counter-tops opens to the sunny dining area. Amenities include wine storage, in-unit laundry and decorative fireplace. Lovely master suite with bay windows and large walk-in closet. Central air conditioning. Lots of natural light flows throughout with exposures on all sides. Rear balcony leads to an assigned gated parking space. Large private and locked storage room on the ground floor. This carefully maintained condo building is near all the conveniences that the Hyde Park and University of Chicago communities have to offer. Walmart, shops, eateries & the post office are just around the block. Walk score rates this location as good transit and very bikeable & walkable. Bus stop at the corner. 4 blocks to the shopping center with Binny's, Ross, Walgreens, Original House of Pancakes and more. The Express Loop bus & Metra Station are just beyond. Please note, unit is currently occupied and will not be shown with tenant in place because of Covid 19. Application Fee - $600; Move-In Fee Due to HOA - $350; Tenant Screening/Credit Check - $50. Good Credit History Required. Unit will be available to move in as soon as applicant is fully approved. Plan your showing now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have any available units?
4610 South DREXEL Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have?
Some of 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4610 South DREXEL Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4610 South DREXEL Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
