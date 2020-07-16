4610 South DREXEL Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Don't miss this amazing opportunity to lease an elegant & quiet 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in a boutique elevator building in the historic Kenwood neighborhood on the leafy Drexel Boulevard. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including an electric range, 42" cherry cabinets and granite counter-tops opens to the sunny dining area. Amenities include wine storage, in-unit laundry and decorative fireplace. Lovely master suite with bay windows and large walk-in closet. Central air conditioning. Lots of natural light flows throughout with exposures on all sides. Rear balcony leads to an assigned gated parking space. Large private and locked storage room on the ground floor. This carefully maintained condo building is near all the conveniences that the Hyde Park and University of Chicago communities have to offer. Walmart, shops, eateries & the post office are just around the block. Walk score rates this location as good transit and very bikeable & walkable. Bus stop at the corner. 4 blocks to the shopping center with Binny's, Ross, Walgreens, Original House of Pancakes and more. The Express Loop bus & Metra Station are just beyond. Please note, unit is currently occupied and will not be shown with tenant in place because of Covid 19. Application Fee - $600; Move-In Fee Due to HOA - $350; Tenant Screening/Credit Check - $50. Good Credit History Required. Unit will be available to move in as soon as applicant is fully approved. Plan your showing now.