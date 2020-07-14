Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Stunningly ornate terra cotta details accent the red brick facade of Kenwood Court, creating an exciting, dynamic sense of historic presence. Originating in the early 1900's, the exteriors have been restored while the interior spaces have been gutted and redesigned to suit a contemporary lifestyle. Located along public transportation routes, across the street from a park, and just two blocks from the University of Chicago, Kenwood Court is also just steps away from Hyde Parks 53rd Street Corridor, known for its eclectic mix of local restaurants and shops.