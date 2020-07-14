All apartments in Chicago
Kenwood Court

1350 E 53rd St · (773) 527-4899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1350-304 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5236-002 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 5242-002 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenwood Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Stunningly ornate terra cotta details accent the red brick facade of Kenwood Court, creating an exciting, dynamic sense of historic presence. Originating in the early 1900's, the exteriors have been restored while the interior spaces have been gutted and redesigned to suit a contemporary lifestyle. Located along public transportation routes, across the street from a park, and just two blocks from the University of Chicago, Kenwood Court is also just steps away from Hyde Parks 53rd Street Corridor, known for its eclectic mix of local restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $3502 br: $4503 br: $5504 br: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $5/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood Court have any available units?
Kenwood Court has 3 units available starting at $1,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Kenwood Court have?
Some of Kenwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Kenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does Kenwood Court offer parking?
No, Kenwood Court does not offer parking.
Does Kenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood Court have a pool?
No, Kenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does Kenwood Court have accessible units?
No, Kenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does Kenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenwood Court has units with dishwashers.
