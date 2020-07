Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly

This 19-unit apartment building is located in Auburn Gresham, Chicago and features fully rehabbed, spacious studio and one bedroom apartments with quality appliances, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry. Heat is included in the rent. Walking distance to Dollar General, B & B's Ice Cream & Candy, Foster Park, and McDonald's. Commute easily via Metra RI and bus lines 9, 45, 79, & 87. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!