135 Apartments for rent in Kenwood, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Pangea 4720 S Drexel Blvd
4720 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
775 sqft
Recently renovated units available in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Features include hardwood floors and granite counters. Laundry facility available on site. Located in the highly walkable neighborhood of Bronzeville, Chicago, near parks and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 752
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
248 Units Available
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave., Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,395
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1082 sqft
Regents Park is a luxury lakefront community located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago. Units offer granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Most have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
13 Units Available
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$965
357 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1034 sqft
Pet-friendly community centered around a private courtyard. The studios and 1-bedroom apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Washington Park is within walking distance. Highway 40 links to downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
881 sqft
Apartments conveniently located to major highways and easy access to public transportation. There is air conditioning, ceiling fans, patios, balconies and walk-in closets. Amenities include courtyard and an alarm system. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
12 Units Available
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$875
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
426 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
683 sqft
Located in Hyde Park, close to Lake Michigan. Residents enjoy communal courtyard, parking, laundry and trash valet. Units feature walk-in closets, bathtub, dishwasher and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
Drexel Terrace
5043 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
508 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished homes with extra storage and granite counters. Parking available on site. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Near the University of Chicago. Easy access to I-90 and I-94.
Verified
1 of 95
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
8 Units Available
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,175
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,472
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
913 sqft
Luxury community near Burnham Park, with recently renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Complex has on-site laundry, elevator, pool table, and gym. Units feature granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,398
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from schools and Jessie Ma Houston Park. Residents enjoy units with granite countertops, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features bike storage, parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
8 Units Available
1101 E. Hyde Park Boulevard
1101 E Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy courtyard, bike storage and parking. Units include fireplace, granite counters and recent renovations. Located in Hyde Park, close to Madison Park, Jessie Ma Houston Park and Drexel Square.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
1318-24 E Hyde Park Blvd
1324 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
603 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in North Kenwood and only moments from Burnham Nature Sanctuary, this property offers residents a pet-friendly environment with on-site laundry. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
558 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.*Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1311 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE on a 12+ month lease. Restrictions apply. Contact leasing for details. *Three-bedroom apartments offer laundry in-unit. One-bedroom apartments do not have laundry in-unit.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature patio or balcony, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, bike storage and parking. Located in the Hyde Park neighborhood, close to Madison Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly Bronzeville apartments with 24-hour maintenance, walk-in closets, free Wi-Fi. Arts and Crafts and Art Nouveau details add character. Hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light. Near parks and schools. Close to Lake Shore Drive.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Paramour
4850 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1203 sqft
Deluxe kitchens with granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Parking and gym on site. Only blocks from the campus of the University of Chicago, banks of Lake Michigan and conveniences along 53rd Street.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
5053 S. Ellis Avenue
5053 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community includes Internet access, parking and on-site laundry. Units feature dishwashers, garbage disposals and patios or balconies. Located close to Madison Park, Drexel Square and Jessie Ma Houston Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
4901 S Drexel Blvd
4901 S Drexel Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$820
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Spacious homes with fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site courtyard during free time. Near CTA Red and Green lines. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive. Close to Oakwood-41st Street Beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4350 S Berkeley Ave 2
4350 South Berkeley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
BRAND NEW North Kenwood 2 BR available NOW! - Property Id: 234708 NEVER LIVED IN! Picturesque North Kenwood New Construction expertly designed and detailed 2 bedroom 2 bath set in intimate boutique 3 unit walk up building features: -Huge rear
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4600 S Drexel Blvd
4600 South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1200 sqft
Luxury living on Drexel Blvd - Property Id: 311979 If you're looking for space out sacrificing luxury, this is the unit for you! Amazingly large and gorgeous 1bedroom 2bathroom located on The Wonderful Drexel Blvd! This unit could easily be
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 E 49th St 1S
820 E 49th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$825
Sunny and Spacious studio in Kenwood - Property Id: 252421 STUNNING AND SPACIOUS STUDIO IN GORGEOUS KENWOOD! Hardwood floors, spacious closet space, and HEAT INCLUDED!! The price is right with this unit and it will not last long!!! Inquire
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1380 E Hyde Park Blvd
1380 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
760 sqft
I am looking for someone to take over my lease till August 10 2020 (Lease assumption).Location is 5 minutes walk from main 53rd ave, Target, Whole Foods and Metra stations. It is 5 minutes drive from UC chicago and buses come and go frequently.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4610 South DREXEL Boulevard
4610 South Drexel Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Tour - Saturday, July 11th 11:00am -1:00 pm. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to lease an elegant & quiet 3 bedroom/2 bath condo in a boutique elevator building in the historic Kenwood neighborhood on the leafy Drexel Boulevard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1118 E Hyde park
1118 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Chicago, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, INPark Ridge, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILSkokie, ILEvergreen Park, ILCalumet Park, ILCicero, ILOak Lawn, ILBlue Island, ILRiverdale, ILAlsip, ILDolton, ILCalumet City, ILBerwyn, ILHarvey, ILChicago Ridge, ILMarkham, ILMidlothian, ILSummit, ILForest Park, ILOak Forest, ILLincolnwood, IL