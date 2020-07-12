428 West Surf St. Apt.

Amenities
Nestled along a tree-lined street, this courtyard building offers both vintage and modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 430 to 1,394 sqft.
Included amenities:
FREE Heat
Bike Room
On-site Laundry
Hardwood Floors
Assigned Building Engineer
Dishwashers in Updated Units
Located in the Lakeview East Neighborhood, on the cusp of Lincoln Park, there is an array of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Popular spots within walking distance include:
Trader Joe’s
Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema
Lakefront Trail
Starbucks
Target
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Mariano’s
Amazon Hub Locker+
TimeLine Theatre
MedSpring Urgent Care
Diversey Harbor
Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf
The Laugh Factory
…and so much more!
This location is easily accessed through the CTA via the Sheridan (#151), Diversey (#76), Belmont (#77), Broadway (#36), Stockton/LaSalle Express (#134), Stockton/Michigan Express (#143), and LaSalle (#156) buses. Both Wellington and Dive