428 West Surf St. Apt.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

428 West Surf St. Apt.

428 West Surf Street · (773) 295-6485
Location

428 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 432-209 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 432-204 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 432-101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 428-1B · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 436-3G · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
cats allowed
parking
Nestled along a tree-lined street, this courtyard building offers both vintage and modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 430 to 1,394 sqft.

Included amenities:

FREE Heat
Bike Room
On-site Laundry
Hardwood Floors
Assigned Building Engineer
Dishwashers in Updated Units

Located in the Lakeview East Neighborhood, on the cusp of Lincoln Park, there is an array of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Popular spots within walking distance include:

Trader Joe’s
Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema
Lakefront Trail
Starbucks
Target
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Mariano’s
Amazon Hub Locker+
TimeLine Theatre
MedSpring Urgent Care
Diversey Harbor
Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf
The Laugh Factory

…and so much more!

This location is easily accessed through the CTA via the Sheridan (#151), Diversey (#76), Belmont (#77), Broadway (#36), Stockton/LaSalle Express (#134), Stockton/Michigan Express (#143), and LaSalle (#156) buses. Both Wellington and Dive

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
limit: 3
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet
Parking Details: Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have any available units?
428 West Surf St. Apt. has 6 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have?
Some of 428 West Surf St. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 West Surf St. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
428 West Surf St. Apt. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 West Surf St. Apt. pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 West Surf St. Apt. is pet friendly.
Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. offer parking?
Yes, 428 West Surf St. Apt. offers parking.
Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 West Surf St. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have a pool?
No, 428 West Surf St. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 428 West Surf St. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 428 West Surf St. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 West Surf St. Apt. has units with dishwashers.
