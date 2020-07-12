428 West Surf St. Apt.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bike storage media room cats allowed parking

Nestled along a tree-lined street, this courtyard building offers both vintage and modern studio and 1-bedroom apartments ranging from 430 to 1,394 sqft.



Included amenities:



FREE Heat

Bike Room

On-site Laundry

Hardwood Floors

Assigned Building Engineer

Dishwashers in Updated Units



Located in the Lakeview East Neighborhood, on the cusp of Lincoln Park, there is an array of restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Popular spots within walking distance include:



Trader Joe’s

Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema

Lakefront Trail

Starbucks

Target

Walmart Neighborhood Grocery

Mariano’s

Amazon Hub Locker+

TimeLine Theatre

MedSpring Urgent Care

Diversey Harbor

Diversey Driving Range/Mini-Golf

The Laugh Factory



…and so much more!



This location is easily accessed through the CTA via the Sheridan (#151), Diversey (#76), Belmont (#77), Broadway (#36), Stockton/LaSalle Express (#134), Stockton/Michigan Express (#143), and LaSalle (#156) buses. Both Wellington and Dive