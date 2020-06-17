All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 451 W Huron St 609.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
451 W Huron St 609
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

451 W Huron St 609

451 West Huron Street · (816) 213-3761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

451 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
internet access
WONDERFUL HIGH FLOOR 1 BED W/ PARKING, - Property Id: 240897

HEATING, INTERNET INCLUDED!
Wonderful 1 bedroom condo w/ balcony in River North. Features open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, dark cherry floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, in-unit washer dryer. Terrific River North location. Walk to everything. Building has doorman, exercise room. Rental price includes heating, gas, and internet. Lessee is only responsible for electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240897
Property Id 240897

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 W Huron St 609 have any available units?
451 W Huron St 609 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 W Huron St 609 have?
Some of 451 W Huron St 609's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 W Huron St 609 currently offering any rent specials?
451 W Huron St 609 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 W Huron St 609 pet-friendly?
No, 451 W Huron St 609 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 451 W Huron St 609 offer parking?
Yes, 451 W Huron St 609 does offer parking.
Does 451 W Huron St 609 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 W Huron St 609 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 W Huron St 609 have a pool?
No, 451 W Huron St 609 does not have a pool.
Does 451 W Huron St 609 have accessible units?
No, 451 W Huron St 609 does not have accessible units.
Does 451 W Huron St 609 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 W Huron St 609 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 451 W Huron St 609?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
6901 S Merrill Ave
6901 S Merrill Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity