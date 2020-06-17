451 W Huron St 609

Amenities
WONDERFUL HIGH FLOOR 1 BED W/ PARKING, - Property Id: 240897
HEATING, INTERNET INCLUDED!
Wonderful 1 bedroom condo w/ balcony in River North. Features open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, dark cherry floors, stainless appliances, granite counters, in-unit washer dryer. Terrific River North location. Walk to everything. Building has doorman, exercise room. Rental price includes heating, gas, and internet. Lessee is only responsible for electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240897
No Pets Allowed
