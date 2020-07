Atwater Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access lobby sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar dog park key fob access online portal package receiving pool table

Atwater is designed to be a gathering place for those who seek out everything life has to offer. From its progressive architecture and distinctive green glass, to its light-filled lobby and vibrant decor, Atwater offers a unique concept in urban living where energy breathes and inspiration flourishes. Located in Chicago's lively Streeterville neighborhood, Atwater finds itself at home in a thriving community of entertainment, culture, art and style.