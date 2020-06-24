All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

1049 West Oakdale

1049 W Oakdale Ave · (773) 969-4821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Location

1049 W Oakdale Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 306 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1049 West Oakdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
package receiving
elevator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
lobby
elevator
cc payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
This beautiful 4 story vintage walk-up has a perfect location on a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of Lakeview Р Chicago’s most eclectic neighborhood! 1049 W. Oakdale is literally steps from bustling Sheffield Avenue, complete with amazing nightlife, shopping, entertainment and amazing restaurants. To make the location absolutely perfect, you will be just steps from the Wellington ТElУ train stop, which will get you downtown in minutes. 1049 W. Oakdale boasts unbelievably spacious studio and one bedroom apartments, which are updated with sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new appliances and new windows. The old school charm of the building is still maintained beautifully with crown molding nicely preserved in every apartment. This building will impress with more than just its apartments, as you can see from the moment you walk into the recently updated front lobby. This cat-friendly building can be the perfect home to you and your four-legged companion. You will love exploring this vibrant neighborhood and all it has to offer. Every convenience you could ever need and want is within walking distance. The building also has intercom security, a bike storage room, and laundry facility.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off site permit parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1049 West Oakdale have any available units?
1049 West Oakdale has 5 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 West Oakdale have?
Some of 1049 West Oakdale's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 West Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
1049 West Oakdale is offering the following rent specials: “up to 1 month free through 7/15”
Is 1049 West Oakdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 West Oakdale is pet friendly.
Does 1049 West Oakdale offer parking?
No, 1049 West Oakdale does not offer parking.
Does 1049 West Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 West Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 West Oakdale have a pool?
No, 1049 West Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 1049 West Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 1049 West Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 West Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 West Oakdale does not have units with dishwashers.

