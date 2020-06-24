1049 West Oakdale.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated package receiving elevator

This beautiful 4 story vintage walk-up has a perfect location on a quiet, tree-lined street in the heart of Lakeview Р Chicago’s most eclectic neighborhood! 1049 W. Oakdale is literally steps from bustling Sheffield Avenue, complete with amazing nightlife, shopping, entertainment and amazing restaurants. To make the location absolutely perfect, you will be just steps from the Wellington ТElУ train stop, which will get you downtown in minutes. 1049 W. Oakdale boasts unbelievably spacious studio and one bedroom apartments, which are updated with sleek kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, new appliances and new windows. The old school charm of the building is still maintained beautifully with crown molding nicely preserved in every apartment. This building will impress with more than just its apartments, as you can see from the moment you walk into the recently updated front lobby. This cat-friendly building can be the perfect home to you and your four-legged companion. You will love exploring this vibrant neighborhood and all it has to offer. Every convenience you could ever need and want is within walking distance. The building also has intercom security, a bike storage room, and laundry facility.