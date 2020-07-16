All apartments in Chicago
3319 North Neva Avenue
3319 North Neva Avenue

Location

3319 North Neva Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634
Dunning

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Great Single Family Home for rent! Updated 3BD/2BA. Granite/Stainless Kitchen. Beautiful breakfast room. 3 large bedrooms. 2 full baths.Full finished basement with extra bedroom. Gorgeous, unique hardwood floors. Huge deck! Nice yard! Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 North Neva Avenue have any available units?
3319 North Neva Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 North Neva Avenue have?
Some of 3319 North Neva Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 North Neva Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3319 North Neva Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 North Neva Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3319 North Neva Avenue offer parking?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3319 North Neva Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 North Neva Avenue have a pool?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3319 North Neva Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 North Neva Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3319 North Neva Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
