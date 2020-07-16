Great Single Family Home for rent! Updated 3BD/2BA. Granite/Stainless Kitchen. Beautiful breakfast room. 3 large bedrooms. 2 full baths.Full finished basement with extra bedroom. Gorgeous, unique hardwood floors. Huge deck! Nice yard! Landscaping included.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
What amenities does 3319 North Neva Avenue have?
Some of 3319 North Neva Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
