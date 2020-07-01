Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious apartments in hyde park with decorative features, a plethora of natural sunlight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms in each bedroom make 5100 S. Ellis Avenue an ideal home. These Hyde Park Chicago apartments are near a variety of beautiful public parks, and within a mile of the University of Chicago. 5100 S. Ellis Avenue offers 4 bedroom apartments in hyde park, as well as hyde park studio apartments.



If you are interested in these 4 bedroom or studio Hyde Park Chicago apartments located at 5100 S. Ellis Avenue, please set up a tour with a Mac Properties leasing agent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and get you set up in one of our spacious Hyde Park rentals soon!