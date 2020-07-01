All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5100 S. Ellis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

5100 S. Ellis Avenue

5100 S Ellis Ave · (773) 570-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5100 S Ellis Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit GE · Avail. Sep 30

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1764 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5100 S. Ellis Avenue.

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious apartments in hyde park with decorative features, a plethora of natural sunlight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms in each bedroom make 5100 S. Ellis Avenue an ideal home. These Hyde Park Chicago apartments are near a variety of beautiful public parks, and within a mile of the University of Chicago. 5100 S. Ellis Avenue offers 4 bedroom apartments in hyde park, as well as hyde park studio apartments.

If you are interested in these 4 bedroom or studio Hyde Park Chicago apartments located at 5100 S. Ellis Avenue, please set up a tour with a Mac Properties leasing agent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and get you set up in one of our spacious Hyde Park rentals soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have any available units?
5100 S. Ellis Avenue has a unit available for $3,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 5100 S. Ellis Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 S. Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5100 S. Ellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 S. Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 S. Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 S. Ellis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5100 S. Ellis Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60657
Two West
2 W Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60610
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
Carriage House Lofts
1545 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity