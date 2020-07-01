Amenities
Spacious apartments in hyde park with decorative features, a plethora of natural sunlight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and bathrooms in each bedroom make 5100 S. Ellis Avenue an ideal home. These Hyde Park Chicago apartments are near a variety of beautiful public parks, and within a mile of the University of Chicago. 5100 S. Ellis Avenue offers 4 bedroom apartments in hyde park, as well as hyde park studio apartments.
If you are interested in these 4 bedroom or studio Hyde Park Chicago apartments located at 5100 S. Ellis Avenue, please set up a tour with a Mac Properties leasing agent. We hope to welcome you to the neighborhood and get you set up in one of our spacious Hyde Park rentals soon!