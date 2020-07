AMLI Lofts

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table garage internet access yoga cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill game room package receiving

With a Walk Score of 98 and a Transit Score of 100, our South Loop luxury apartments in Chicago provide easy access to everywhere our residents want to go. AMLIs brand new downtown Chicago apartments are steps from The Loop, the Central Business District, and even closer to educational institutions such as Columbia College, DePaul University, Roosevelt University and Harold Washington Public Library. With so many rail lines, bus lines, car shares and bike shares all within a mile, convenient transit options are endless! Residents of AMLIs smoke-free Chicago apartments enjoy an array of community amenities including a resident lounge with billiards; expansive fitness center and yoga studio; business center; ultra high-speed internet; outdoor lounge with fireplaces and TVs; sport court; and much more. Our South Loop luxury apartments also offer a dog park, electric car charging stations and two parking garages. And when residents want to go for a ride, they can hop on a Divvy bike right outside our building