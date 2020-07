Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Available for Rent! Come check out this newly rehabbed building in South Shore. Amenities include Laundry On-Site, Pre-wired Phone/Cable, and Quality Appliances. Select units may feature: Eat-In Kitchen or Hardwood Floors. Nearby Bus Lines (79, J14, 15, 30), and METRA. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!