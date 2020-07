Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan microwave range recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly lobby

Housed in a beautiful, 1920’s-era building, The Oliver on LaSalle offers a combination of vintage charm and urban flair in the heart of Chicago’s Near North Side. Nestled only 5 blocks from Oak Street Beach, the area encompasses popular neighborhoods such as Old Town, River North, and The Gold Coast. Enjoy living near several public transportation stops, including local bus lines and the CTA Red Line stops, connecting you to everything this convenient locale has to offer.