Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar dog park doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center hot tub

Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.LIVE INSPIRED. A new luxurious way of living has arrived in Chicago’s West Loop at 123 N. Des Plaines. Catalyst is about equilibrium: an apartment community where you're a person and not a number. We're the Zen garden that overlooks the city, the intersection of yoga and nightlife, the place where organic and man-made are in perfect balance. Here, so is your life. Call today to schedule your personalized visit! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.