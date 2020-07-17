2748 N Richmond St 1R

Amenities
2748 N RICHMOND, #1R - Property Id: 307646
Must See Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!
Beautiful two bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher, updated bath, and spacious living room. Laundry in-unit Walking distance to Blue Line, Logan Square nightlife and shopping. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Amenities:
Garage, Laundry, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2748-n-richmond-st-chicago-il-unit-1r/307646
Property Id 307646
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5960670)