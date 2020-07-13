All apartments in Chicago
5468-70 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.
Location

5468 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5468-70 S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
on-site laundry
With its dominant projected Italianate porches, the entry to 5468 provides comfortable respite and rich, Old World charm. Accentuated corners, brick pilasters and ornate balustrades create a sense of continuity from foundation to roof-line, guiding the eye upward to the crowning balustrade stretched across the edifice. Just outside the front door, Lake Michigan, public transportation into the city and downtown Hyde Park await.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month per space.

