1111 N. Dearborn.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included extra storage microwave oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage guest parking internet access valet service cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance cc payments doorman lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

If you want to be part of the hottest pool scene in all of the Gold Coast, look no further than 1111 North Dearborn. This incredible building will turn even the most serious of wallflowers into a blooming socialite with the many fun resident events and pool-scene parties you will attend throughout the year. Aside from the rooftop pool and its spacious deck, you may also enjoy other amenities year-round, like the business center with FREE Wi-Fi/printing, and the updated fitness room with its state-of-the-art equipment. In addition to that, there's a valet dry cleaner, an onsite health food store, laundry facility, covered parking, personal bicycle storage, and guest parking.For when you’re not spending your time in one of the many convenient building facilities, you will find yourself loving your spacious and sleek apartment, which boasts some of the most breathtaking lake and city views the Gold Coast has to offer.