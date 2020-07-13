All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1111 N. Dearborn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1111 N. Dearborn
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

1111 N. Dearborn

Open Now until 6pm
1111 N Dearborn St · (312) 967-9059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Studio

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 909 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2010 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 707 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1111 N. Dearborn.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
valet service
cats allowed
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
cc payments
doorman
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
If you want to be part of the hottest pool scene in all of the Gold Coast, look no further than 1111 North Dearborn. This incredible building will turn even the most serious of wallflowers into a blooming socialite with the many fun resident events and pool-scene parties you will attend throughout the year. Aside from the rooftop pool and its spacious deck, you may also enjoy other amenities year-round, like the business center with FREE Wi-Fi/printing, and the updated fitness room with its state-of-the-art equipment. In addition to that, there's a valet dry cleaner, an onsite health food store, laundry facility, covered parking, personal bicycle storage, and guest parking.For when you’re not spending your time in one of the many convenient building facilities, you will find yourself loving your spacious and sleek apartment, which boasts some of the most breathtaking lake and city views the Gold Coast has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $300
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: $225.
Storage Details: Personal Storage Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1111 N. Dearborn have any available units?
1111 N. Dearborn has 56 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 N. Dearborn have?
Some of 1111 N. Dearborn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 N. Dearborn currently offering any rent specials?
1111 N. Dearborn is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 1111 N. Dearborn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 N. Dearborn is pet friendly.
Does 1111 N. Dearborn offer parking?
Yes, 1111 N. Dearborn offers parking.
Does 1111 N. Dearborn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 N. Dearborn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 N. Dearborn have a pool?
Yes, 1111 N. Dearborn has a pool.
Does 1111 N. Dearborn have accessible units?
No, 1111 N. Dearborn does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 N. Dearborn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 N. Dearborn has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

455 W. Wellington
455 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street
Chicago, IL 60637
5350-5358 S. Maryland Avenue
5350-5358 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College