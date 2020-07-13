All apartments in Chicago
The Pepperland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

The Pepperland

1509 E 57th St · (773) 570-7757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1509 E 57th St, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5709-G · Avail. now

$1,766

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pepperland.

Amenities

pet friendly
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Overlooking both lively 57th Street and the colorful homes along South Harper Avenue, this red brick building adds to the eclectic streetscape with projected black stone bay windows that provide additional space, light and air to the interiors. The influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement can be seen in simple terracotta detailing along the exterior, while older European traditions are revealed in the rusticated stonework at the base and corners of the facade. The property stands in a convenient location close to Jackson Park, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation into the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550 ;4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pepperland have any available units?
The Pepperland has a unit available for $1,766 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is The Pepperland currently offering any rent specials?
The Pepperland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pepperland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pepperland is pet friendly.
Does The Pepperland offer parking?
No, The Pepperland does not offer parking.
Does The Pepperland have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pepperland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pepperland have a pool?
No, The Pepperland does not have a pool.
Does The Pepperland have accessible units?
No, The Pepperland does not have accessible units.
Does The Pepperland have units with dishwashers?
No, The Pepperland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Pepperland have units with air conditioning?
No, The Pepperland does not have units with air conditioning.
