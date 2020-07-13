The Pepperland

Amenities

pet friendly bike storage

Overlooking both lively 57th Street and the colorful homes along South Harper Avenue, this red brick building adds to the eclectic streetscape with projected black stone bay windows that provide additional space, light and air to the interiors. The influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement can be seen in simple terracotta detailing along the exterior, while older European traditions are revealed in the rusticated stonework at the base and corners of the facade. The property stands in a convenient location close to Jackson Park, Lake Shore Drive and public transportation into the city.