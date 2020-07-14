All apartments in Chicago
4114 W Washington Blvd
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

4114 W Washington Blvd

4114 W Washington Blvd · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4114 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60624
West Garfield Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4114-307 · Avail. now

$710

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Unit 4114-404 · Avail. now

$710

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Unit 4114-202 · Avail. now

$710

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4114 W Washington Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
elevator
parking
This 60-unit building in West Garfield Park, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Security Cameras, Free Internet, Free Electricity, Granite Counters, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, In-Unit Laundry, Hardwood Floors, and Air Conditioning. Walking distance to Mason Park, Quick Food Mart, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via Madison & Karlov Bus Lines or via CTA Green Line at the Pulaski stop. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.

Nearby Pangea Apartments

Garfield Park Apartments
Lawndale Apartments
Oak Park Apartments
North Austin Apartments

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 W Washington Blvd have any available units?
4114 W Washington Blvd has 3 units available starting at $710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 W Washington Blvd have?
Some of 4114 W Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 W Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4114 W Washington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 W Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 W Washington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4114 W Washington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4114 W Washington Blvd offers parking.
Does 4114 W Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 W Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 W Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 4114 W Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4114 W Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4114 W Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 W Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 W Washington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
