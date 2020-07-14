4114 W Washington Blvd

Amenities
This 60-unit building in West Garfield Park, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Security Cameras, Free Internet, Free Electricity, Granite Counters, Free Heat, High-End Finishes, In-Unit Laundry, Hardwood Floors, and Air Conditioning. Walking distance to Mason Park, Quick Food Mart, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via Madison & Karlov Bus Lines or via CTA Green Line at the Pulaski stop. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing.
Nearby Pangea Apartments
Garfield Park Apartments
Lawndale Apartments
Oak Park Apartments
North Austin Apartments
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/