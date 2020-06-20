2704 N Spaulding Ave 205

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 205 Available 07/01/20 Large Logan Square 1 Bed! - Property Id: 290874



This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs. Call to schedule a tour!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290874

Property Id 290874



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5820284)