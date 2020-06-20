All apartments in Chicago
2704 N Spaulding Ave 205
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2704 N Spaulding Ave 205

2704 North Spaulding Avenue · (708) 256-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2704 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 205 Available 07/01/20 Large Logan Square 1 Bed! - Property Id: 290874

This apartment is ideally located just steps from the Logan Square blue line and center of the neighborhood. You can walk to tons of restaurants, shops, retail, and bars - all that the popular neighborhood has to offer! These apartments are spacious and have good light. They feature hardwood floors. Cats are allowed in this apartment, but sorry, no dogs. Call to schedule a tour!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290874
Property Id 290874

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5820284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have any available units?
2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have?
Some of 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 currently offering any rent specials?
2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 pet-friendly?
No, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 offer parking?
No, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 does not offer parking.
Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have a pool?
No, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 does not have a pool.
Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have accessible units?
No, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 N Spaulding Ave 205 has units with dishwashers.
