Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Welcome to 5201 W Washington Blvd in South Austin on the West side of Chicago! This property offers Studio, 1-Bedroom, and 2-Bedroom apartments for rent. Live within walking distance to local restaurants, numerous schools, and Columbus Park. Commute easily via CTA Green and Blue line. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!