Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance online portal

Maple Court's Hyde Park apartments offers a bright, newly renovated laundry room, and is located close to Interstates 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive. We have 1 bedroom apartments for rent, as well as 2 bedroom apartments for rent.



Staying in Maple Court means that you receive a crew of people devoted to your building's maintenance and your residency needs with our resident services department. Mac Properties owns 90+ apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. All of our residents receive a centralized resident services department, 24/7 emergency maintenance, online maintenance requests system, package pick-up, and internal surveys to ensure work has been completed at your apartment.



Less than a mile from Maple Court, our residents living in our Hyde Park Chicago apartments can find Gwendolyn Brooks Park, an active community park that plays movies in the park during the summer, and Chicago's Lakefront Trail. The lakefront trail is an 18 mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods where you can run, walk, bike or rollerblade along the waters of Lake Michigan. Biking not your thing? Not a problem, as these apartments in Hyde Park are very close to a train station.



Downtown Hyde Park really thrives on community, and hosts many events throughout the year. "First Thursdays" is held the first Thursday of every month from May through November. The monthly events feature discounts, dining, music, and fun at 50+ participating stores and restaurants. Jazz in the courtyard is another local favorite, where patrons can enjoy free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month at the Hyde Park shopping center from June through September.



If you are interested in Maple court's Hyde Park rentals, please contact our leasing office so a member of our team can assist you in setting up a tour of our 1 bedroom apartments for rent or a 2 bedroom apartments for rent.