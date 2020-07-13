All apartments in Chicago
Maple Court

1120 E 47th St · (773) 966-2946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit J1 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit L1 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Unit E4 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A2 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Maple Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
online portal
Maple Court's Hyde Park apartments offers a bright, newly renovated laundry room, and is located close to Interstates 90/94 and Lake Shore Drive. We have 1 bedroom apartments for rent, as well as 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

Staying in Maple Court means that you receive a crew of people devoted to your building's maintenance and your residency needs with our resident services department. Mac Properties owns 90+ apartments in Hyde Park Chicago. All of our residents receive a centralized resident services department, 24/7 emergency maintenance, online maintenance requests system, package pick-up, and internal surveys to ensure work has been completed at your apartment.

Less than a mile from Maple Court, our residents living in our Hyde Park Chicago apartments can find Gwendolyn Brooks Park, an active community park that plays movies in the park during the summer, and Chicago's Lakefront Trail. The lakefront trail is an 18 mile trail expanding across several neighborhoods where you can run, walk, bike or rollerblade along the waters of Lake Michigan. Biking not your thing? Not a problem, as these apartments in Hyde Park are very close to a train station.

Downtown Hyde Park really thrives on community, and hosts many events throughout the year. "First Thursdays" is held the first Thursday of every month from May through November. The monthly events feature discounts, dining, music, and fun at 50+ participating stores and restaurants. Jazz in the courtyard is another local favorite, where patrons can enjoy free jazz performances on the first Friday of every month at the Hyde Park shopping center from June through September.

If you are interested in Maple court's Hyde Park rentals, please contact our leasing office so a member of our team can assist you in setting up a tour of our 1 bedroom apartments for rent or a 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets max per unit
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking; Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maple Court have any available units?
Maple Court has 6 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Maple Court have?
Some of Maple Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Maple Court is pet friendly.
Does Maple Court offer parking?
Yes, Maple Court offers parking.
Does Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maple Court have a pool?
No, Maple Court does not have a pool.
Does Maple Court have accessible units?
No, Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Maple Court has units with dishwashers.
