Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

Once an elegant hotel, these Hyde Park Chicago apartments at 5220 South Drexel Avenue have been restored to capture the original flavor of its 1920's character. Classic intertwining circular details from the era adorn the facade and prominent canopy. You'll experience a dramatic sense of formal entry as you step under the newly reproduced copper canopy- an exact duplicate of the original- that distinguishes your home from other Hyde Park Chicago apartments. Our Drexel Grand apartments in Hyde Park have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, bike storage, fitness center and extra storage available. The building is situated close to public transportation and major access routes. You'll love the convenience of having a variety of restaurants, cafes and transportation options near your new home in our 1 bedroom apartments for rent and Hyde Park studio apartments.



Contact our leasing office for more information on Drexel Grand, including next steps on how to arrange a tour to see our variety of floor plans available, including our 1 bedroom apartments for rent and our Hyde Park studio apartments.



Mac Properties owns and manages rental apartments in the area. Staying in one of our Hyde Park rentals means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our Hyde Park apartments, including Drexel Grand, receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.



Hyde Park also offers a large variety of public parks, many within walking distance from the Drexel Grand apartments. Some of the closest are Nichols park, where the grounds feature a community flower and vegetable gardens in addition to a sprawling wildflower meadow. Lake Michigan beach and Promontory Point are less than a miles away; they are a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, and picnickers!