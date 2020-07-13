All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Drexel Grand.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Drexel Grand
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

Drexel Grand

5220 S Drexel Ave · (773) 598-8066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. Aug 26

$999

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Drexel Grand.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
Once an elegant hotel, these Hyde Park Chicago apartments at 5220 South Drexel Avenue have been restored to capture the original flavor of its 1920's character. Classic intertwining circular details from the era adorn the facade and prominent canopy. You'll experience a dramatic sense of formal entry as you step under the newly reproduced copper canopy- an exact duplicate of the original- that distinguishes your home from other Hyde Park Chicago apartments. Our Drexel Grand apartments in Hyde Park have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, bike storage, fitness center and extra storage available. The building is situated close to public transportation and major access routes. You'll love the convenience of having a variety of restaurants, cafes and transportation options near your new home in our 1 bedroom apartments for rent and Hyde Park studio apartments.

Contact our leasing office for more information on Drexel Grand, including next steps on how to arrange a tour to see our variety of floor plans available, including our 1 bedroom apartments for rent and our Hyde Park studio apartments.

Mac Properties owns and manages rental apartments in the area. Staying in one of our Hyde Park rentals means that you get a team of people dedicated to your building's maintenance and your resident needs. All of our Hyde Park apartments, including Drexel Grand, receive 24/7 emergency maintenance service, a centralized resident services center, online work order request notifications and package pick-up alerts.

Hyde Park also offers a large variety of public parks, many within walking distance from the Drexel Grand apartments. Some of the closest are Nichols park, where the grounds feature a community flower and vegetable gardens in addition to a sprawling wildflower meadow. Lake Michigan beach and Promontory Point are less than a miles away; they are a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, and picnickers!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Parking lot couple of blocks away: $100/month.
Storage Details: Additional storage: $5/ month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Drexel Grand have any available units?
Drexel Grand has 11 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Drexel Grand have?
Some of Drexel Grand's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Drexel Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Drexel Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Drexel Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Drexel Grand is pet friendly.
Does Drexel Grand offer parking?
No, Drexel Grand does not offer parking.
Does Drexel Grand have units with washers and dryers?
No, Drexel Grand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Drexel Grand have a pool?
No, Drexel Grand does not have a pool.
Does Drexel Grand have accessible units?
No, Drexel Grand does not have accessible units.
Does Drexel Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Drexel Grand has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Drexel Grand?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1601-15 W Berteau
1601 West Berteau Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Millennium on LaSalle
29 S Lasalle St
Chicago, IL 60505
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity