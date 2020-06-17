All apartments in Chicago
1515 E. 54th Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

1515 E. 54th Street

1515-1521 E 54th St · (773) 570-1259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515-1521 E 54th St, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1515 E. 54th Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Ideally located, this building is within walking distance of public transportation, Lake Michigan and the eclectic array of restaurants along 53rd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 E. 54th Street have any available units?
1515 E. 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 E. 54th Street have?
Some of 1515 E. 54th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 E. 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E. 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E. 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 E. 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1515 E. 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1515 E. 54th Street offers parking.
Does 1515 E. 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E. 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E. 54th Street have a pool?
No, 1515 E. 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1515 E. 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 1515 E. 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E. 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 E. 54th Street has units with dishwashers.
