All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1

2643 North Fairfield Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2643 North Fairfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2495 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available 08/01/20 Stunning gut rehab brick building! - Property Id: 311467

This stunning gut rehab brick building is located off Logan Boulevard in historic Logan Square. The exceptionally spacious units boast a hardwood floors throughout, foyer, living room and stainless and granite kitchen with adjacent dining room. The bathrooms are exquisitely appointed with grey tile, walnut vanity and floor to ceiling glass showers and/or whirlpool tubs. Some of the units have master suites that easily accommodate a king size bed. All of the units are flushed with sunlight and the decks are 9' long. You can easily entertain 75 people during the Logan Square Home tour during the Fall. Parking spaces are available behind the building. The building is just steps to your local Starbucks, restaurants, retail and CTA bus and Blue Line.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2643-n-fairfield-ave-%23-2641-1-chicago-il/311467
Property Id 311467

(RLNE5937906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have any available units?
2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have?
Some of 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 currently offering any rent specials?
2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 is pet friendly.
Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 offer parking?
Yes, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 offers parking.
Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have a pool?
Yes, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 has a pool.
Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have accessible units?
No, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
Prairie Shores
2851 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60616
553 W Oakdale Ave
553 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Paramour
4850 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
5600 S Wolcott Ave
5600 S Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60636

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity