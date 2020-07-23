2643 N Fairfield Ave # 2641-1

Amenities

This stunning gut rehab brick building is located off Logan Boulevard in historic Logan Square. The exceptionally spacious units boast a hardwood floors throughout, foyer, living room and stainless and granite kitchen with adjacent dining room. The bathrooms are exquisitely appointed with grey tile, walnut vanity and floor to ceiling glass showers and/or whirlpool tubs. Some of the units have master suites that easily accommodate a king size bed. All of the units are flushed with sunlight and the decks are 9' long. You can easily entertain 75 people during the Logan Square Home tour during the Fall. Parking spaces are available behind the building. The building is just steps to your local Starbucks, restaurants, retail and CTA bus and Blue Line.

