All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Sky 55.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Sky 55
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Sky 55

1255 S Michigan Ave · (312) 548-1492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One month free rent, when you move-in by 7/31/20. Two months free rent on Penthouse PH15* Move-in by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1255 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2911 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Unit 3211 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2910 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 2410 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 3010 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sky 55.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
game room
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Step up to a new concept for urban living. To architecture inspired by modern life. To a building designed with luxury in mind. To walls of curved glass and sweeping city views. To details that elevate everyday living to an art. To an oasis suspended high in the sky. To a vibrant neighborhood at your feet. To an address with a history. To a home with a future. STEP UP to SKY55 and discover the best in Chicago apartment living. Now a Smoke-Free Community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 One-time fee per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50 per month.
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Unreserved parking is $225 per month and a reserved spot is $250 per month. We also offer tandem parking spots for $350/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $30-$45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sky 55 have any available units?
Sky 55 has 27 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Sky 55 have?
Some of Sky 55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sky 55 currently offering any rent specials?
Sky 55 is offering the following rent specials: One month free rent, when you move-in by 7/31/20. Two months free rent on Penthouse PH15* Move-in by 7/31/20. Terms and conditions apply.
Is Sky 55 pet-friendly?
Yes, Sky 55 is pet friendly.
Does Sky 55 offer parking?
Yes, Sky 55 offers parking.
Does Sky 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sky 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sky 55 have a pool?
Yes, Sky 55 has a pool.
Does Sky 55 have accessible units?
No, Sky 55 does not have accessible units.
Does Sky 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sky 55 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sky 55?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Kent
2625 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
536 W Addison
536 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
The Harry Frank Building
4806 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St
Chicago, IL 60651
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity