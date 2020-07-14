Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard game room hot tub internet access package receiving pool table smoke-free community

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Step up to a new concept for urban living. To architecture inspired by modern life. To a building designed with luxury in mind. To walls of curved glass and sweeping city views. To details that elevate everyday living to an art. To an oasis suspended high in the sky. To a vibrant neighborhood at your feet. To an address with a history. To a home with a future. STEP UP to SKY55 and discover the best in Chicago apartment living. Now a Smoke-Free Community.