Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 One-time fee per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $50 per month.
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Unreserved parking is $225 per month and a reserved spot is $250 per month. We also offer tandem parking spots for $350/month. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $30-$45/month