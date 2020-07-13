All apartments in Chicago
2826 E 76th Pl
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

2826 E 76th Pl

2826 E 76th Pl · (312) 739-5904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2826 E 76th Pl, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2826 E 76th Pl.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
courtyard
Come check out this newly rehabbed 11 unit building in South Shore, Chicago. Amenities include
parking, phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to L & G Restaurant, Family Dollar, South Shore Food Mart, and Rainbow Beach and the lakefront! Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 79, & 95. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Aggressive breeds Weight restrictions: Total combined weight of up to 40 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 E 76th Pl have any available units?
2826 E 76th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 E 76th Pl have?
Some of 2826 E 76th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 E 76th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2826 E 76th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 E 76th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2826 E 76th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2826 E 76th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2826 E 76th Pl offers parking.
Does 2826 E 76th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 E 76th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 E 76th Pl have a pool?
No, 2826 E 76th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2826 E 76th Pl have accessible units?
No, 2826 E 76th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 E 76th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2826 E 76th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
