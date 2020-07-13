2826 E 76th Pl

Amenities
Come check out this newly rehabbed 11 unit building in South Shore, Chicago. Amenities include
parking, phone entry intercom, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and free heat. Walking distance to L & G Restaurant, Family Dollar, South Shore Food Mart, and Rainbow Beach and the lakefront! Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Windsor Park and CTA bus lines 5, 6, 26, 71, 79, & 95. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea.