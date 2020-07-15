All apartments in Chicago
2531 N Kimball Ave G

2531 North Kimball Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

2531 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2531 N KIMBALL, #G - Property Id: 309667

Brand New Logan Square Rehab *Garden 2B/2B* Available NOW!
Unit Features: Garden Level New Stainless Steel Appliances Granite Counters Kitchen Island Spacious Living Room 2 Spacious Bedrooms Rehabbed Bathrooms w/ Large Glass Showers Central Heat and A/C Hardwood Floors Laundry in Unit Intercom System Outdoor Parking Spot Available for $125/month Neighborhood: 4 Blocks to Blue Line @ Logan Square and Bus Stop @ Fullerton Ave. Short Walk to Restaraunts, Shopping, Parks and Entertainment on Milwaukee Ave.! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2531-n-kimball-ave-chicago-il-unit-g/309667
Property Id 309667

(RLNE5964221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have any available units?
2531 N Kimball Ave G has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have?
Some of 2531 N Kimball Ave G's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2531 N Kimball Ave G currently offering any rent specials?
2531 N Kimball Ave G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2531 N Kimball Ave G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2531 N Kimball Ave G is pet friendly.
Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G offer parking?
Yes, 2531 N Kimball Ave G offers parking.
Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2531 N Kimball Ave G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have a pool?
No, 2531 N Kimball Ave G does not have a pool.
Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have accessible units?
No, 2531 N Kimball Ave G does not have accessible units.
Does 2531 N Kimball Ave G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2531 N Kimball Ave G does not have units with dishwashers.
