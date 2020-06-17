All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

5049 S. Drexel Boulevard

5101 S Drexel Ave · (773) 570-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5101 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5053-1B · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 308 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5057-3D · Avail. Aug 2

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 5057-1B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 5057-2C · Avail. Oct 5

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
Experience the craftsmanship of early 20th century architectural details: hand-laid Arts and Crafts style mosaic floors, carved-wood banisters and wrought-iron balustrades marked by the flowery emblems of the Art Nouveau style. With bright, updated interiors and natural hardwood floors throughout, these apartments are an ideal space in which to make your home. Large windows provide natural light and ventilation. Limited on-site parking is available. Nearby public transportation and major highways, coupled with the University of Chicago's complimentary shuttle service make the property easily accessible not just to the University, but to the entire city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/person
Deposit: None
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 br: $350 2 br: $450 3 br: $550 4 br: $650
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, lizards
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets
rent: $25/month or $35/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking behind building: $125/monthly per space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have any available units?
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard has 5 units available starting at $865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have?
Some of 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5049 S. Drexel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5049 S. Drexel Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
