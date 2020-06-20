2419 West Fullerton Avenue

Amenities

Condo Quality, 2 Bed/ 1 Den/ 1 Bath 1st Floor Walk-Up Apartment in Great Logan Square Location. Large Unit with Front Bay Windows, Great Natural Light and Hardwood Floors Through Out! Rehabbed Kitchen: Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher, Gas Stove/Oven & Granite Counters. 2 Bedrooms Fit Queen Size Beds! Rehabbed Bath: Stone & Glass Tile, Granite Counter Sink & Contemporary Faucet, & Modern Lighting. Spacious Back Decks & Enormous Backyard! Forced Air Heat and Central Air Conditioning. July 1st Occupancy, 1 Year Lease. Surrounded by Logan Square Dining & Night Life Entertainment. Easy Access to 90/94. Between Western & California CTA Blue Line Stops. One Month Security Deposit. Garage Parking Spots Available For Additional $100/Month. Some Of The Local Hangouts Include: Logan Arcade, Radler, Revolution Brewery, Longman & Eagle & So Much More!